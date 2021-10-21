As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Monticello United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mike Slaughter this weekend for inspiration and learning.

Slaughter is pastor emeritus of Ginghamsburg Church near Dayton, Ohio, and chief strategist with Passionate Churches.

He will meet with community clergy Friday for questions and conversation around ministry. He also will lead a session with laity and clergy from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Monticello UMC.

The community is welcome for the listening, learning and conversation session with Slaughter on Saturday. He will speak and facilitate thoughtful discussion about creating and leading ministry. For information or to attend, call the church office at 704-924-8322.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Slaughter will be the guest preacher at worship at Monticello UMC. The community is welcome in person or online at www.facebook.com/MonticelloUMCStatesville.

The anniversary celebration continues at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 with a special concert by the Kruger Brothers and at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 with homecoming.

Monticello UMC is at 308 Island Ford Road, Statesville.

For information, visit monticelloumc.org.