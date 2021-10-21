 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monticello United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mike Slaughter
0 Comments
alert top story

Monticello United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mike Slaughter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Monticello United Methodist Church welcomes the Rev. Mike Slaughter this weekend for inspiration and learning.

Slaughter is pastor emeritus of Ginghamsburg Church near Dayton, Ohio, and chief strategist with Passionate Churches.  

He will meet with community clergy Friday for questions and conversation around ministry. He also will lead a session with laity and clergy from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Monticello UMC.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The community is welcome for the listening, learning and conversation session with Slaughter on Saturday. He will speak and facilitate thoughtful discussion about creating and leading ministry. For information or to attend, call the church office at 704-924-8322.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Slaughter will be the guest preacher at worship at Monticello UMC. The community is welcome in person or online at www.facebook.com/MonticelloUMCStatesville.

The anniversary celebration continues at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 with a special concert by the Kruger Brothers and at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 with homecoming.

Monticello UMC is at 308 Island Ford Road, Statesville.

For information, visit monticelloumc.org.

MikeSlaughter.png

Slaughter
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert