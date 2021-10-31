Monticello United Methodist Church publishes book commemorating 75 years

So as our time goes passing by,

While we go along each day,

We have our precious memories,

To take with us on the way.

These special words were written by Allene Wooten, who lived in the Monticello community and was a part of the Monticello United Methodist Church. Her poetry appropriately adorns the introductory page of the newly published book that documents Monticello’s 75 years.

The 75th book, created and edited by Kallie Knight and Carol Beatty Berg-Saether, commemorates the long-standing mission and ministry of Monticello UMC. It is both insightful and enjoyable, as a record of Monticello’s rich history and formative presence and as a narrative about a Jesus-following people who responded to God’s call to love and serve and who continue to do so today

Monticello UMC invites the community and those who have connections to Monticello UMC to pre-order copies of this commemorative book. The preorder cost is $25. To preorder, call the Monticello UMC church office at 704-924-8322 or make an online request at www.monticelloumc.org/monticello-75th-book-pre-order. After preorder, the cost of the book is $35.