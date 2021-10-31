 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monticello United Methodist Church publishes book commemorating 75 years
0 Comments
alert top story

Monticello United Methodist Church publishes book commemorating 75 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cover sample

This is a cover of a book documenting the 75 years of history of Monticello United Methodist Church.

 Photo used with permission

So as our time goes passing by,

While we go along each day,

We have our precious memories,

To take with us on the way.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These special words were written by Allene Wooten, who lived in the Monticello community and was a part of the Monticello United Methodist Church. Her poetry appropriately adorns the introductory page of the newly published book that documents Monticello’s 75 years.

The 75th book, created and edited by Kallie Knight and Carol Beatty Berg-Saether, commemorates the long-standing mission and ministry of Monticello UMC. It is both insightful and enjoyable, as a record of Monticello’s rich history and formative presence and as a narrative about a Jesus-following people who responded to God’s call to love and serve and who continue to do so today

Monticello UMC invites the community and those who have connections to Monticello UMC to pre-order copies of this commemorative book. The preorder cost is $25. To preorder, call the Monticello UMC church office at 704-924-8322 or make an online request at www.monticelloumc.org/monticello-75th-book-pre-order. After preorder, the cost of the book is $35.

As part of its 75th anniversary, the church will host a special concert Nov. 5 featuring the Kruger Brothers and, on Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., will host the homecoming service.

The Monticello UMC facility is located at 308 Island Ford Road, Statesville. For more information, visit www.monticelloumc.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert