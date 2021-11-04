Monticello United Methodist Church kicks-off 75th homecoming weekend

Monticello United Methodist Church kicks off its 75th celebration and homecoming this weekend.

The church will welcome the community for a concert with The Kruger Brothers at 7 p.m. Friday. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Entrance to the concert is free; however, seating is limited and is on a first-come first-served basis. Masks are required.

Monticello will celebrate its 75th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with worship and lunch to follow. (Lunch will be catered and provided.) The Rev. Lory Beth Huffman, Appalachian District superintendent, will be the guest speaker for worship.

After a difficult and long season through the pandemic, Monticello hopes to stir joy in the community and share the gifts that the church has experienced throughout 75 years.

The church is at 308 Island Ford Road, Statesville.

For information call the church office at 704-924-8322 or visit monticelloumc.org.