Monticello United Methodist Church celebrates 18 years of preschool program

As part of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary, Monticello United Methodist Church celebrated 18 years of ministry through the Monticello UMC Weekday Preschool. With a calling for ministry with children and a recognized need in the west Statesville area, the church started plans for a new preschool almost 20 years ago. The new facility on Island Ford Road gave the church expanded space and, in turn, made room for new vision. This space and vision matched with God’s grace and provision made a way for a preschool that would flourish through the years.

On Oct. 3, Monticello honored and recognized Carol Berg for her faithfulness, dedication, and leadership as the first teacher and eventual director of Monticello Weekday Preschool. Berg served the preschool for 18 years and retired in May 2020. Upon Berg’s retirement and after more than 10 years with the preschool, Amy Smith-Gooden became the new preschool director. Gooden has offered exceptional leadership during a challenging year and a half while the preschool has continued to serve children and families consistently and with excellence.