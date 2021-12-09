Monticello UMC to host Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner Saturday

Monticello United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner Saturday. The community is welcome for an afternoon and evening of fellowship, a lasagna meal, and an opportunity to support local artisans and businesses.
Local vendors will be set up in the large gathering space in the church facility and will be open for shopping from 4 to 7 p.m. Come out for shopping and eat-in or take-out a delicious, fresh-made meal of lasagna, salad, and dessert. Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and donations will be accepted for the lasagna dinners.
Monticello UMC worships on Sundays at 11 a.m. and will celebrate Christmas with a special Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.
For more information about the Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner, Sunday worship, or Christmas Eve worship, call the church office at 704-924-8322 or go online at www.monticelloumc.org. The Monticello UMC facility is located at 308 Island Ford Road in Statesville.