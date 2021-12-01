Monticello UMC to host Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner Dec. 11

Monticello United Methodist Church invites the community for a Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner on Dec. 11. It will be an opportunity to support local artisans and businesses.
Local vendors will be set up in the large gathering space in the church facility and will be open for shopping from 4-7 p.m. Come out for shopping and eat in or take out a fresh-made meal of lasagna, salad and dessert. Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. and donations will be accepted for the lasagna dinners.
Fresh-made lasagnas also are available for preorder and will be frozen and ready to use for the holidays. Preorder by Sunday. Two sizes are available: 8x8 lasagna for $10 or 9x13 lasagna for $15.
For more information about the Christmas Bazaar and Lasagna Dinner or to preorder lasagnas, call the church office at 704-924-8322 or go online at www.monticelloumc.org. The Monticello UMC facility is at 308 Island Ford Road in Statesville.