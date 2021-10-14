Monticello UMC commemorates 30-year partnership with Girl Scouts

On Sunday, as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, Monticello United Methodist Church commemorated 30 years of partnership with Girl Scouts.

The partnership is integral to the fabric of Monticello UMC’s history and is a reminder of its calling and deep connection in ministry with children and young people. The church gathered to worship and praise God and to give thanks for Girl Scouts past and present, for troops who find a home at Monticello’s church facility, and for adult leaders past and present who give their time and talents to the troops.

Monticello UMC welcomed special leaders and guests as part of worship. Raegan Rufty, current Girl Scout, and Jennifer Harris, Girl Scout alum, and both with the church, led prayers. Catherine Durgin Baker, Girl Scout alum, shared a special message with the children. Jennifer Wilcox, Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont CEO, presented Monticello UMC with a gift and a certificate of appreciation. Stephanie Harris, lifetime Girl Scout and Monticello UMC leader, spoke about being nurtured in Girl Scouts through the church. Kim Stikeleather, Girl Scout troops experience manager and Monticello UMC leader, spoke about her 30 years of involvement with Girl Scouts and its intersection with her Christian service through the church.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}