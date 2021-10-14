Monticello UMC commemorates 30-year partnership with Girl Scouts

On Sunday, as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, Monticello United Methodist Church commemorated 30 years of partnership with Girl Scouts.
The partnership is integral to the fabric of Monticello UMC’s history and is a reminder of its calling and deep connection in ministry with children and young people. The church gathered to worship and praise God and to give thanks for Girl Scouts past and present, for troops who find a home at Monticello’s church facility, and for adult leaders past and present who give their time and talents to the troops.
Monticello UMC welcomed special leaders and guests as part of worship. Raegan Rufty, current Girl Scout, and Jennifer Harris, Girl Scout alum, and both with the church, led prayers. Catherine Durgin Baker, Girl Scout alum, shared a special message with the children. Jennifer Wilcox, Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont CEO, presented Monticello UMC with a gift and a certificate of appreciation. Stephanie Harris, lifetime Girl Scout and Monticello UMC leader, spoke about being nurtured in Girl Scouts through the church. Kim Stikeleather, Girl Scout troops experience manager and Monticello UMC leader, spoke about her 30 years of involvement with Girl Scouts and its intersection with her Christian service through the church.
The United Methodist Church believes that Girl Scout programs contribute to the denomination’s goals in its ministry with children and youth and provides an opportunity for churches to recognize women and men with The Cross and Flame Award. This award is given to people who serve faithfully and exceptionally and offer significant time and energy in dedicated service with children and youth. On Sunday, Monticello UMC recognized Stikeleather as a recipient of The Cross and Flame Award and formally thanked her for her ongoing, joy-filled commitment as a Jesus follower and as a Girl Scout leader.
In the 30 years of partnership, upwards of 800 girls and more than 100 adult leaders have come through Monticello UMC with Girl Scouts, and the formative connections continue even today. Monticello UMC is home to troops on Monday evenings and Sunday afternoons and often hosts area, regional and statewide Girl Scout meetings, training and special events.
For information about troops and involvement with Girl Scouts through Monticello UMC, call the church office at 704-924-8322.
Monticello will continue its 75th anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 with a special concert by the Kruger Brothers and at 11 a.m. No. 7 with homecoming. For information, visit monticelloumc.org.