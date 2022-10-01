'Moments With Paul' to tell story of fight against injustice

When “Moments With Paul” is performed Oct. 8 in Statesville at the Twisted Oak Bar & Grill, actor Christopher Bagley hopes the audience walks away mad.

“I want them to go away being mad. Mad that they didn’t learn about a man who probably was the quintessential renaissance man in the entire history of our country because of political angst during the Red Scare. They decided that this was a man that we are going to make disappear,” Bagley said. “They basically erased him.”

Paul Robeson, the man in the spotlight of “Moments with Paul,” is a man Bagley believes every American should know because of his fight against injustice.

While Jason McKinney plays the namesake of the show, Bagley plays the role of accompanist Lawrence Brown, who helped bring out the best in Robeson during their onstage performances. Just like Brown, Bagley said he hopes he brings out the best in McKinney as they bring the story of Robeson to light.

Robeson first gained notoriety as an All-American athlete at Rutgers in the 1920s before going on to Columbia Law School and then making a name for himself as a showman in a number of plays and musicals. Through it all, he spoke out for civil rights and how Black Americans like him weren’t given the same opportunities as white Americans but were still expected to serve their country at home and abroad without question.

Bagley is quick to point out that the legacy of Robeson was undermined because of his political views at a time when racism and segregation were also obstacles for him as well.

“Paul Robeson’s life story reminds us of the important work he did so bravely to advance the civil, human and worker rights discussion,” Bagley said in the show’s press release. “And those issues are just as important and relevant today as they were during Robeson’s time. We are reminded every day that there is still so much work to be done to end injustice and discrimination.”

It was his choice to speak out against those injustices that would eventually find him blacklisted from showbusiness as the Red Scare and McCarthyism, along with Jim Crow, gripped American life.

And while McKinney has the challenge in his portrayal of living up to the legacy of Robeson, Bagley pointed to a line from the show’s news release to note how well McKinney does that.

“I’ve seen dozens of performances about Paul Robeson, but this is the first time that I could close my eyes and think that I was listening to Uncle Paul,” Vernoca Michael, former executive director of the Paul Robeson House and Museum is quoted as saying.

For those who want to see that performance themselves, the show will take place Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill. 121 N. Center St., Statesville. Tickets are $30 and are available online at Eventbrite. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the restaurant.