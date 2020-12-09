Molly Smyth selected for Governor's Page Program

The Governor's Page Program was established in 1973 and gives high school students from all over North Carolina the opportunity to come to Raleigh for a week for hands-on participation in state government. This year the program is a virtual 4-day event.

"I have enjoyed being able to converse with government officials representing the areas of health and human services, public instruction, and the judicial system including an NC Supreme Court Judge," stated Smyth. "All presenters have been very informative and open to our perspectives on subject matters. Even though it was virtual, it has been very engaging and fun. I met many different people from all over North Carolina that all have about the same interest as me, so that has been another amazing part of this opportunity. This endeavor has allowed me to explore different options and career interests regarding my future goals of a career in government."