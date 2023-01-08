MLK Day plans include celebration, youth activities

The 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Jan. 16, from 7-9 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m.

The event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., in downtown Statesville.

The 2023 theme is “Moving Forward: No Turning Back.”

The guest speaker will be Dr. Kenston J. Griffin. He is the founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communication Inc., a best-selling author, and a top-performing trainer and coach.

Youth day for kindergarten through high school ages will be held at the Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A light lunch will be served. Arts and crafts, spoken word, singing and cross-cultural activities will be experienced. Guest speakers will encourage and teach youth the messages of King.

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, a celebration service will be held from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. The service is a concert including talent from the area.

The public is invited to join in the celebration, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. All events are free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities are organized by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee and, as a 501©(3) charity, are supported by the city of Statesville, area businesses, churches and individuals.

For information, call committee Chair Myrah Lykes at 704-873-9727, email mlkcommittee19@gmail.com or visit the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee Facebook page.