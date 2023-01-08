 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Day plans include celebration, youth activities

At a past Martin Luther King Day celebration, the Statesville Civic Center was packed for the community prayer breakfast. This year’s celebration will return to the civic center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Jan. 16, from 7-9 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m.

The event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., in downtown Statesville.

The 2023 theme is “Moving Forward: No Turning Back.”

The guest speaker will be Dr. Kenston J. Griffin. He is the founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communication Inc., a best-selling author, and a top-performing trainer and coach.

Youth day for kindergarten through high school ages will be held at the Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A light lunch will be served. Arts and crafts, spoken word, singing and cross-cultural activities will be experienced. Guest speakers will encourage and teach youth the messages of King.

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, a celebration service will be held from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. The service is a concert including talent from the area.

The public is invited to join in the celebration, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. All events are free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities are organized by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee and, as a 501©(3) charity, are supported by the city of Statesville, area businesses, churches and individuals.

For information, call committee Chair Myrah Lykes at 704-873-9727, email mlkcommittee19@gmail.com or visit the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee Facebook page.

