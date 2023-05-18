The Mitchell Alumni Association will host Alumni Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell Community College on the Statesville Campus, 500 W. Broad St. Alumni, current students, recent graduates, staff, faculty and the public are invited to attend the event.

Spend the day exploring campus and learning about Mitchell’s history while listening to a free concert featuring the band Gump Fiction The Ultimate 90s Experience and partaking in family-fun activities; this event also provides the opportunity to connect with alumni and others who are a part of the Mitchell family. Food trucks will be on campus, and attendees can participate in yard games for prizes.

The Alumni Office will offer Mitchell-themed merchandise available by donation at the event; merchandise includes College Blend coffee, local honey, succulents with customized Mitchell planters, new alumni shirts and more. Donations will benefit the Alumni Association Scholarship.

See the full schedule and learn more about Alumni Day at mitchellcc.edu/alumni-day.