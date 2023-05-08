Mitchell Community College will honor more than 700 graduates of associate degree, diploma and certificate programs during the annual commencement exercises planned this month.

To accommodate all the college’s graduates and their guests, the curriculum graduation will be held on Saturday at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center at 160 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville.

Two ceremonies will be held: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. Dr. James T. Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, will preside.

Matt Doherty, a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author and media personality will deliver the graduation address. Since being part of the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included head coach at Notre Dame and for the UNC Tar Heels, 2001 ACC Regular Season Championship, AP National Coach of the Year in 2001, head coach at FAU and SMU, in addition to working with ESPN, the Indiana Pacers and the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Doherty’s expertise has guided corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, business and sports coaches to develop their leadership skills and team dynamics through a commitment to sharing universal teaching and actionable ideas that will work for anyone.

Additional ceremonies honoring Mitchell graduates include:

Wednesday, May 10 — nursing pinning ceremony — 6 p.m. in Shearer Hall (500 W. Broad St., Statesville)

Thursday, May 11 — high school equivalency diploma graduation — 7 p.m. in Shearer Hall (500 W. Broad St., Statesville)

Friday, May 12 — Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership Early College high school graduation — 2 p.m. in Shearer Hall (500 W. Broad St., Statesville)

Tuesday, May 16 — medical assisting pinning ceremony — 6 p.m. in Shearer Hall (500 W. Broad St., Statesville)

Friday, May 19 — Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy (BLET) Graduation — 6 p.m. in the Continuing Education Center Auditorium (701 W. Front St., Statesville)

If you are a student who will graduate and you want to participate in the curriculum graduation, please choose your ceremony time and register at mitchellcc.edu/graduation-2023.