On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attend or participate in the inaugural Cars on Campus fundraiser event on the Statesville Campus and help the Mitchell Community College Student Government Association raise funds for My Sister's House, a program that helps victims of domestic violence.

This student-planned event, led by Mitchell's Student Government, will raise funds for My Sister's House via entry fees for the car show and any day-of donations. The entry fee for interested vehicles is $20 for the public and $15 for faculty, staff, students and alumni. Entry fees will be collected at the check-in table the day of the event. Cash preferred.

Participating vehicles will have the opportunity to win unique trophies made from various car parts created by Mitchell's own welding students. Trophies will be awarded for various categories, including:

Best Paint Job

Best Interior

Best Show Modified

President’s Choice

SGA Choice

There will also be food, fun and music. The event will be held at Mitchell’s Statesville Campus, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville.

For car show information or to sign up, visit mitchellcc.edu/carshow. For questions or more information, contact Austin Leviner, coordinator of student activities, at aleviner@mitchellcc.edu or call 704-978-1301.