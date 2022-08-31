Mitchell’s BLET program kicks off a ‘Spirit Run’ tradition

Mitchell Community College’s summer Basic Law Enforcement Training students participated in a new tradition Monday — the BLET Spirit Run — in which they and two instructors ran a route from the school’s Mooresville campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall.

The students paused their run at each location to be addressed by law enforcement officials. At the Government Center, students heard from Maj. Brian Fink of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; at Mooresville Town Hall, they were addressed by Capt. Chris Jorgenson of the Mooresville Police Department.

The BLET Spirit Run is a tradition created by students for students.

“The students came up with the idea as a way of showing the community and others who may be interested in a career in law enforcement the amount of community support that we enjoy here in Iredell County,” Todd Carver, the college’s BLET coordinator, said. “We truly are partners in the effort to keep our community safe.”

Carver, who participated in the run, plans to make it a reoccurring event during the final week of each BLET session.

“I hope this tradition will become a welcome of the cadets into our community and our profession,” he said.

To welcome the students into the profession, BLET Spirit Run participants were escorted by Mooresville police. Passersby stopped in observance of the Spirit Run and gave students nods and applause. To conclude the run, the group returned to the Mooresville campus.

“This event brings the students out into the community,” David Bullins, director of public safety at Mitchell, said. “We want our citizens to see our newest law enforcement officers as real people. Fitness is important to many, and this shows we have something in common. Mitchell partners with our local agencies so this also shows we’re all working together to make Iredell County the safest place to live in N.C.”