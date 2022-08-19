 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Mitchell Community College

Mitchell’s Apprenticeship Iredell program welcomes eight new participants

  • 0
DSC09829.JPG

From left are apprentices Cateria Redmon (PHC), Shamyah Shears (PHC), Chance Caudill (Doosan), Kollin Smith (Doosan), Victor Restrepo (PHC), Kyler Carrigan (PHC), Sarah Brown (PHC) and Morgan VanWinkle (PHC).

 Photo used with permission

Mitchell Community College recently welcomed new companies and new apprentices to its program, Apprenticeship Iredell, which offers apprentices a chance to be hired by an industry partner and receive paid on-the-job training while attending the college to earn a selected credential.

A large crowd of college faculty and staff, parents and industry representatives were in attendance to celebrate the newly appointed apprentices. Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, and Eric Tillmon, ApprenticeshipNC consultant of the N.C. Community College System, both shared words of wisdom with the apprentices at the opening of the ceremony.

Hannah Tuthill, apprenticeship coordinator, welcomed two new companies to Apprenticeship Iredell: Bruning-Federle, represented by Robin Bolick, sales manager/VP, and Helping Is Simply Caring, represented by Kelly Shorts, administrator.

People are also reading…

The Apprenticeship Iredell program has seen tremendous support from industry partners like Doosan, represented by Kevin Smith, site operations manager, and Piedmont HealthCare, represented by Jeff Taylor, director of operations/human resources.

Signified by the official signing of their apprenticeship with an industry representative and the president of the college, Apprenticeship Iredell welcomed eight new apprentices to the program:

  • Chance Caudill, Doosan apprentice, mechatronics
  • Kollin Smith, Doosan apprentice, mechatronics
  • Sarah Brown, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing
  • Kyler Carrigan, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing
  • Cateria Redmon, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, health care management
  • Victor Restrepo, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing
  • Shamyah Shears, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing
  • Morgan VanWinkle, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed in weeks of floods in Pakistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert