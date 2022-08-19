Mitchell’s Apprenticeship Iredell program welcomes eight new participants

Mitchell Community College recently welcomed new companies and new apprentices to its program, Apprenticeship Iredell, which offers apprentices a chance to be hired by an industry partner and receive paid on-the-job training while attending the college to earn a selected credential.

A large crowd of college faculty and staff, parents and industry representatives were in attendance to celebrate the newly appointed apprentices. Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, and Eric Tillmon, ApprenticeshipNC consultant of the N.C. Community College System, both shared words of wisdom with the apprentices at the opening of the ceremony.

Hannah Tuthill, apprenticeship coordinator, welcomed two new companies to Apprenticeship Iredell: Bruning-Federle, represented by Robin Bolick, sales manager/VP, and Helping Is Simply Caring, represented by Kelly Shorts, administrator.

The Apprenticeship Iredell program has seen tremendous support from industry partners like Doosan, represented by Kevin Smith, site operations manager, and Piedmont HealthCare, represented by Jeff Taylor, director of operations/human resources.

Signified by the official signing of their apprenticeship with an industry representative and the president of the college, Apprenticeship Iredell welcomed eight new apprentices to the program:

Chance Caudill, Doosan apprentice, mechatronics

Kollin Smith, Doosan apprentice, mechatronics

Sarah Brown, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing

Kyler Carrigan, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing

Cateria Redmon, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, health care management

Victor Restrepo, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing

Shamyah Shears, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing

Morgan VanWinkle, Piedmont HealthCare apprentice, nursing.