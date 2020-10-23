Mitchell joins ‘Moving Ahead With Adult Ed’ campaign to get adults back to school, work

Mitchell Community College joins more than 65,000 adult educators in “Moving Ahead with Adult Ed,” a new national campaign to enroll adult learners into programs that equip them with skills that lead to high school equivalency and jobs that pay a family-sustaining wage. Millions of Americans are out of work or underemployed and need to reskill or upskill to re-enter the workforce or pursue their education. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for services.

With reskilling and upskilling programs in place, adult education is an economic catalyst to help low-skilled adults and their communities recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitchell Community College programs provide numerous options for participation, including online instruction via Zoom and online pre-assessment with in-person pre-assessments only as needed.

Mitchell’s adult education programs currently are providing instruction online. CDC guidelines and sanitation protocols are in place for limited in-person pre-assessment to ensure a safe learning environment.

An international study indicated approximately 43 million working-age Americans lack the skills needed for many of the nation’s fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs. According to the U.S. Census, there are over 22 million adults in the U.S. without a high school diploma.