 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell Community College to host open houses
0 comments
top story

Mitchell Community College to host open houses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mcc.jpg

Mitchell Community College will host the following events:

February

Career & College Promise (CCP) virtual information session

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about free college classes at Mitchell are available for high school students. Learn more about CCP and if the program is right for you/your student by attending a virtual information session. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/CCP-info to register and learn more. 

March

Virtual open house: transfer degrees and public service programs

March 4, 6 p.m.

Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey. Program areas including Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Fine Arts (both Music and Visual Arts), Associate in Engineering, Culinary Arts, Cosmetic Arts, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Virtual open house: health sciences programs

March 18, 6 p.m.

Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Associate Degree Nursing, Medical Assisting, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.

Virtual open house: technology and public safety programs

March 25, 6 p.m.

Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Information Technology, Digital Media Technology, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Science, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.

April

Virtual open house: business, engineering and trades programs

April 1, 6 p.m.

Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Accounting, Business, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Computer-Integrated Machining, Electrical Systems Technology, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Welding, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert