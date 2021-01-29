Mitchell Community College to host open houses

Mitchell Community College will host the following events:

February

Career & College Promise (CCP) virtual information session

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about free college classes at Mitchell are available for high school students. Learn more about CCP and if the program is right for you/your student by attending a virtual information session. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/CCP-info to register and learn more.

March

Virtual open house: transfer degrees and public service programs

March 4, 6 p.m.

Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey. Program areas including Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Fine Arts (both Music and Visual Arts), Associate in Engineering, Culinary Arts, Cosmetic Arts, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.

Virtual open house: health sciences programs

March 18, 6 p.m.