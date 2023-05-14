Editor's Note To see more photos from the Mitchell Community College graduation please see page A8 or online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook.

In two ceremonies Saturday, more than 700 Mitchell Community College students celebrated the achievements of an associate degree, diploma or certificate program completion.

Due to the large number of graduates and to accommodate them and their guests, the ceremony was held at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center and spilt into two events — one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, presided.

Matt Doherty, a nationally recognized motivational speaker, bestselling author and media personality delivered the graduation address. Since being part of the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included head coach at Notre Dame and for the UNC Tar Heels, 2001 ACC Regular Season Championship, AP National Coach of the Year in 2001, head coach at FAU and SMU, in addition to working with ESPN, the Indiana Pacers and the Atlantic 10 Conference.