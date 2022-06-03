Mitchell Community College retirees for more than a combined 300 years of service

Mitchell Community College recently honored its 2020, 2021 and 2022 retirees. These retiring employees have contributed a combined total of more than 300 years of service to Mitchell Community College.

A crowd of individuals including Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, and members of the College Council gathered to celebrate Mitchell’s recent retirees at a reception hosted on campus in a jovial environment where memories were shared, laughs were had and appreciation was expressed by all for retiring Mitchell employees.

Mitchell Community College retirees recognized at the reception include:

2019-2020 retirees

Jeff Benfield began working at Mitchell on July 13, 1999. At the time of his retirement, his position title was chief information technology officer. He also served as director of institutional technology during his employment at Mitchell. Retiring in January 2020, Benfield was a member of the Mitchell team for more than 20 years.

Tina Fleming began working at Mitchell Community College on Aug. 7, 2006, as a BLET Instructor. She initially started out part time from June 2, 1995, through Aug. 6, 2006, as a BLET Instructor and worked as a part-time Fire/Rescue instructor from Sept. 12, 2011, through Dec. 31, 2019. Fleming was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 24 years.

Marcella James began working at Mitchell Community College on March 1, 2003, as a facilities technician. Retiring in June 2019, James was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 16 years.

Dr. Sandra Landry began working at Mitchell on Aug. 1, 2009. At the time of her retirement, her position title was director of student academic success. She also served as director of developmental education and assistant director of developmental education and academic support during her employment. Retiring in December 2019, Landry was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 10 years.

Catherine LeRoy began working at Mitchell Community College on Aug. 11, 2008, in the position of salon office specialist. On Dec. 2, 2013, she transitioned to an administrative assistant. Following that position, she took a receptionist II-HRD position on July 1, 2018, until her retirement on Dec. 31, 2019. LeRoy was a part of the Mitchell team for a little more than 11 years.

Al Lofland has worked for Mitchell from Feb. 3, 2009, through Sept. 9, 2012, as a part-time welding instructor. He began working full time at Mitchell on Sept. 10, 2012, through June 30, 2013, as an instructor. He worked part time, again, from July 1, 2013, through Aug. 31, 2014, and returned to full-time status as the advanced manufacturing instructor; a position he held from Sept. 1, 2014, until Sept. 30, 2019. Lofland was a part of the Mitchell team for more than 10 years.

Barbara Myers began working at Mitchell Community College on Jan. 9, 2014. At the time of retirement, her position title was student services academic adviser. She also served as a full-time academic adviser and counselor. She worked part time as a MIND Center tutor from Sept. 18, 2011, through Jan. 8, 2014, and part time as an adult basic skills instructor from Jan. 9, 2012, through April 30, 2020. Myers was a part of the Mitchell family for more than eight years.

Joyce Roseberry began working at Mitchell Community College on Aug. 29, 1988, as a GroupWise coordinator/assistant system administrator in the Information Technology Department. At the time of her retirement, her position title was assistant systems administrator. Retiring in December 2019, Roseberry was a member of the Mitchell family for more than 31 years.

2020-2021 retirees

Nancy Fields began her career at Mitchell Community College on Sept. 6, 1988. She held the position of student records technician until her retirement on Oct. 31, 2020. She was part of the Mitchell family for a little more than 32 years.

Susan Kulenkamp (in memoriam) began working at Mitchell on July 1, 2006, as a part-time financial aid receptionist. She transitioned to a full-time receptionist at the Mooresville Campus on July 2011. She retired in August 2020 and was a part of the Mitchell family for more than16 years. Kulenkamp passed away in December 2021.

Mary Marks began working full time at Mitchell Community College on Sept. 8, 1997. She held the position of medical assistant instructor until her retirement on Dec. 31, 2020. Marks was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 23 years.

Barbara Salamon began working full time at Mitchell on Aug. 1, 2011, as a full-time math instructor. Retiring in January 2021, Salamon was a part of the Mitchell team for more than nine years.

Betty Scipione began working full time at Mitchell on Sept. 5, 2005. She held the position of director of new and expanding industries until her retirement on Aug. 31, 2020. Scipione was a part of the Mitchell team for 14 years and 11 months.

Charles Shuford began working at Mitchell on Oct. 25, 2004, as a facilities technician. Retiring in June 2021, Shuford was a part of the Mitchell family for 16 years and 8 months.

Loraine Watt began working at Mitchell Community College on Nov. 11, 2002, as a part-time Mind Center tutor. On Jan. 2, 2004, she transitioned into a full-time position working as an information systems instructor. She held that role until her retirement on May 31, 2021. Watt was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 18 years.

2021-2022 retirees

Angie Goodman began working full time for Mitchell on Aug. 1, 2003. She held the position of administrative assistant until her retirement on Sept. 30, 2021. Goodman was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 18 years.

Robert Leslie started working at Mitchell on Sept. 5, 2018. While employed, he served in the following roles: executive director of the Mooresville Campus, dean of the Mooresville Campus and dean of business services. Retiring in February 2022, Leslie was a part of the Mitchell team for three years.

Pam Rowe began her career at Mitchell on July 1, 2013, as a part-time accounting technician. She worked part time until Sept. 4, 2018, when she transitioned into a full-time position as a payroll assistant. She held that title until her retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. Rowe was a part of the Mitchell team for more than eight years.

John Smith began working full time at Mitchell on Jan. 3, 2017. He held the position of maintenance mechanic until his retirement on Jan. 4, 2022. Smith was a part of the Mitchell family for five years.

Bruce Sowers began working at Mitchell on May 12, 2003, as a part-time facilities technician. He transitioned into a full-time position on July 1, 2003, and reclassified to grounds/housekeeping on July 1, 2008. Retiring in August 2021, Sowers was a part of the Mitchell family for more than 18 years.