Mitchell Community College recognizes excellence in education, employee service

In 1986, the Fanjoy family established the R.D. Grier Excellence in Education Award in honor of R.D. Grier’s devotion and contribution to the longevity of Mitchell Community College. Grier, before his death in 1993 at the age of 104, tirelessly served for many years as a charter member and chair of the Mitchell College Foundation. Earnings from the Grier Excellence in Education Endowment, with support from the board of trustees, make it possible for the college to honor outstanding members of its staff each year for exemplary service in the categories of faculty, adjunct faculty, professional staff, support staff and facilities staff.