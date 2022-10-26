Mitchell Community College recognizes employees at fall kickoff

Mitchell Community College recently recognized employees for years of service and presented special awards.
The following Mitchell employees were honored at the college’s fall 2022 kickoff assembly for their service and dedication:
- 5 years of service: Robert “Chef Bob” Williams, Deb Lazenby, Allison Snyder, Tony Briceno and Donna Vanhorn
- 10 years of service: Glenn Roseman, Carole Ireland and Kimberly Singh
- 15 years of service: Chad Lackey, Ronna Stroud, David Moss, Phillip Holleran and Sharon Ellis
- 20 years of service: Cheryl Maloney
- 25 years of service: Rachel Knox
- 30 years of service: Sherry Clarke
- R.D. Grier Excellence in Education: Amy Poirier, Debra Nesbit, Chad Lackey and Peter Fenninger
In 1986, the Fanjoy family established the R.D. Grier Excellence in Education award in honor of R.D. Grier’s devotion and contribution to the longevity of Mitchell Community College. Grier, before his death in 1993 at the age of 104, tirelessly served for many years as a charter member and chair of the Mitchell College Foundation. Earnings from the Grier Excellence in Education Endowment, with support from the board of trustees, make it possible for the college to honor outstanding members of its staff each year for exemplary service in the categories of faculty, adjunct faculty, professional staff, support staff and facilities staff.