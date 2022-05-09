Mitchell Community College partners with Piedmont HealthCare for Apprenticeship Iredell program

Mitchell Community College and Piedmont HealthCare have announced a new partnership through the college’s Apprenticeship Iredell program.

Apprenticeship Iredell, established in fall 2020, is a work-based learning opportunity with the goal of developing highly skilled workers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics related fields. The program provides an opportunity for Mitchell students to be hired by an industry partner to acquire on-the-job training while simultaneously receiving classroom instruction from the college.

Jeff Smith, CEO, and Jeff Taylor, director of operations and human resources, were present to represent Piedmont HealthCare, one of the larger physician-owned multispecialty groups in North Carolina and the Southeast.

“Piedmont HealthCare is excited to provide the first health care apprenticeship program in our area. Our partnership with Mitchell Community College and Iredell Statesville Schools provides students with the opportunity for free tuition, real-world job experience, and a successful career in health care,” Taylor said.

Within the Apprenticeship Iredell program, Piedmont HealthCare will provide five occupational opportunities to interested students: medical assistant, front desk coordinator, business services representative, registered nurse resident and phlebotomist. One of the opportunities combined with the college’s medical assisting diploma, health care management certificate or degree, nursing degree, or phlebotomist course will serve as the related instruction needed.

“On behalf of Mitchell Community College and the apprenticeship program, we would like to welcome Piedmont HealthCare to the Mitchell family,” Hannah Tuthill, apprenticeship coordinator, said of the new partnership. “I look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will provide for both our students and community.”