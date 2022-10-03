Mitchell Community College names Ledford vice president of learning

Mitchell Community College recently announced the selection of Randy Ledford as the new vice president for learning. Ledford most recently served as vice president for instruction at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Ledford holds an education specialist degree and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an associate degree from Western Piedmont Community College.

“As a first-generation community college graduate, I embrace Dallas Herring’s famous line that community colleges ‘take people where they are and take them as far as they can go,’” said Ledford. “I am living proof of the transformative experience that community college provides for individuals. The work done on this campus transforms the lives of each of us, including our students, impacting our region’s workforce and economic development. Thus, improving students’ social and economic mobility moves beyond the individual and extends to their family. As the vice president of learning, I will do my best to develop pathways and opportunities for students, employees, and the college to enhance their lives and the community.”

Ledford brings a broad array of leadership experiences to the role serving previously as a vice president for academics and student services at Mayland Community College, a vice president for student services at Surry Community College, a dean of business, engineering and technical studies and a department chair of mathematics at Davidson-Davie Community College, and a college mathematics instructor at Western Piedmont Community College.

“We look forward to Mr. Ledford joining the college, his experiences, skills and talents will become a significant part to how we serve our students with opportunities for growth,” said Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College.

Ledford joined Mitchell on Monday.