Mitchell Community College manicuring students medal in competition
Nineteen Mitchell Community College manicuring students competed in a Skills USA event in Raleigh on Oct. 23.

The students swept the Fantasy Manicuring high school category with the following honors:

First place — Laura Nunez with design “Blood Money,” $150 prize

Second place — Tatiana Martinez and Makeila Zuniga with design “Freddy VS Jason,” $80 prize

Third place — Geniva Houston with design “Monster High,” $25 prize

All competitors and winners are currently enrolled in Mitchell and Iredell-Statesville School’s collaborative manicuring technology coursework at the Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) in Troutman or taking manicuring technology coursework through Mitchell’s Career and College Promise program.

“We are so proud of these students,” said instructor Peggy Haynes, “and we are proud of all the hard work and creativity they put into this competition and all their creations.” For adult learners interested in manicuring, Mitchell will be offering a night manicuring class at the Cosmetic Arts Center (3223 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville) in the Spring 2022 term.

Mitchell’s Cosmetic Arts curriculum instructs students in the art and science of cosmetic arts. Program options include cosmetology diploma, manicuring technology (certificate) and esthetics technology (certificate). Program opportunities are available for both adult and high school students. The Cosmetic Arts department offers the international Pivot Point Scientific Approach curriculum. To learn more about Cosmetic Arts at Mitchell, contact Vivian Easterling at veasterling@mitchellcc.edu or 704-878-4372.

Mitchell Community College serves 9,000 students annually through a variety of curriculum, continuing education and workforce development programs. With campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, Mitchell offers quality, affordable education options to residents of Iredell County and the surrounding area. For more information, visit mitchellcc.edu or call 704-878-3200 (Statesville Campus) or 704-663-1923 (Mooresville Campus).

