Mitchell Community College honors veterans at ceremony

Mitchell Community College hosted a Veterans Day ceremony in Shearer Hall on its Statesville campus Friday. The program centered around “honoring all who served” and provided an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to participate in the program, sharing their own experiences from the military.

Colors were presented by Statesville High School JROTC. President Tim Brewer recognized and welcomed veterans at the ceremony.

The event’s speaker was Keith Miller, a Mitchell Community College professor and retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant (1976-1999).

“What motivates you? Do those around you enforce your character?” Miller asked the audience. Miller shared that he values his time serving in the Air Force and his experiences with the incredible people who left an imprint on his life. He said he continues to meet incredible people, and he’s thankful for that experience because those interactions have continued to shape his life.

“I challenge you to be someone’s inspiration,” Miller concluded.

Clay Tallman, a Mitchell financial services department employee and retired U.S. Marine corporal (1984-1988), read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.

Emily Schuttenberg, community music coordinator and music instructor, sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “Marches of the Armed Forces” was performed by the Mitchell Community Band.