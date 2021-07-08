Mitchell Community College establishes Scott L. McClure Scholarship

The Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence recently announced the establishment of a current use scholarship, the Scott L. McClure Scholarship.

The fund was established by the McClure family in memory of Mitchell alumnus Scott L. McClure. McClure was born July 4, 1997, the son of Ricky Lee McClure and Jeanna Marie Stamper McClure. McClure had a love of learning and a deep passion for computers, building his first computer at age 13.

Upon graduating from Statesville High School, McClure attended Mitchell Community College. He graduated in 2017 with his Associate of Arts degree and a 3.2 GPA. His love for and knowledge of computers helped him grow in his career in information technology. He died unexpectedly Sept. 8, 2020.

Donations to the scholarship can be made at mitchellcc.edu/give or by mail to Mitchell Community College Foundation, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677. Checks can be payable to Mitchell Community College; include “Scott L. McClure Scholarship” in the memo line.