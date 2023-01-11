Mitchell Community College dedicates health sciences building

In gratitude of the generosity of the Kutteh family, Mitchell Community College dedicated the Health Sciences Building on its Statesville campus on Friday in honor of Dr. Hanna and Ann Kutteh, and in recognition of the Kutteh family’s significant contributions to the college and the community.

Honoring the legacy of Dr. Hanna and Ann Kutteh, the Kutteh family recently made the charitable decision to establish two endowed gifts to Mitchell Community College in the amount of $660,000 to create two funding opportunities: one that will assist students in Workforce Development programs and one that will help students on a path to success through the Office of Student Services at Mitchell.

“Dr. Kutteh dedicated his entire medical career as an obstetrician-gynecologist for five decades,” Mitchell President Dr. Tim Brewer said during the ceremony. “In fact, that career started on this very site, where Davis Hospital was once located.”

The Health Sciences Building was constructed where the former Davis Hospital once stood and served the community; this is the exact location where Dr. Hannah Kutteh started his medical career when he moved to Statesville in the 1950s. In modern day, Mitchell’s Health Sciences building continues a legacy of providing health care education for Iredell County and the addition of these endowed gifts extend that legacy forward.

“By his side and throughout was his wife Ann. They made an awesome team, and together they raised a family, built a medical practice, and generously served this community and beyond by supporting many philanthropic causes,” Brewer added.

The Kuttehs’ four children, Robert, William, Elaine and Costi, were at the dedication ceremony, surrounded by a crowded room of family, friends, college officials and local government leaders.

“Our parents valued medicine. They valued education. And they valued Statesville,” said Costi Kutteh, Statesville mayor and Mitchell board of trustee, as he spoke on behalf of his siblings. “You’ll never know how much this means to us.”