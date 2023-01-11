Mitchell College to host MLK Day celebration Friday

Mitchell Community College will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event Friday at noon in Shearer Hall on the Statesville campus to celebrate the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. College faculty, staff and students will take part in the program.

The college also welcomes the program’s keynote speaker, Dr. Tracy Moore, associate vice president for student engagement at Central Piedmont Community College. As an advocate for social justice education, Moore educates students year after year about the legacy of Dr. King, providing positive energy and intentional focus on the well-being of a dynamic community of learners.

Mitchell invites its students, faculty, staff and the community to attend.