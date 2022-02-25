Mitchell College seeking nominations for Equity and Inclusion Awards

Each year, Mitchell Community College recognizes individuals in the community and at the college who exemplify the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through their work for this community.

The Equity and Inclusion Awards are named for the late Viola Kimbrough Parker, a former Mitchell employee and community leader who devoted her life to the betterment of all people.

The annual Viola Parker Equity and Inclusion Awards are presented to a Mitchell student, a Mitchell employee, and a person from the community. The award recipients will be recognized at the annual Awards Day ceremony on April 27 at 11 a.m. in Shearer Hall.

The community is encouraged to take an active part in nominating deserving individuals for this award. To submit a nomination, email Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council at eic@mitchellcc.edu. Include in your nomination the name and contact information of the individual you are nominating as well as your own contact information. Also include how your nominee has contributed to diversity, inclusion, equity and justice at Mitchell or in the community.

Nominations will be accepted through March 28.