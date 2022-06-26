Mitchell celebrates 2022 Mitchell-Crosby Scholarship recipients

Mitchell Community College recently celebrated the following Crosby Scholars who are recipients of a 2022 Mitchell-Crosby Scholarship: Ava Akdamar (Lake Norman), Bryce Mostert (Langtree Charter Academy), Juan Carlos Sanchez (Mooresville), Haley Duncan (North Iredell), Kelly Estevez (South Iredell), James Parlier (Statesville), and Angiela Abrogena (West Iredell).

These recipients were honored at a luncheon hosted on Mitchell’s campus where students participated in networking opportunities and icebreaker activities while learning more about the college itself. Students’ families were present at the luncheon in addition to Mitchell staff, who conversed with the scholarship recipients about college expectations, resources and advice. Students then took part in a campus tour.

“We are excited to welcome the first Mitchell-Crosby Scholarship cohort to campus! These students are receiving a life-changing opportunity to receive two years of higher education completely free,” said Tamara Watkins, director of strategic enrollment management. “We are thankful for our partnership and continued collaboration with Crosby Scholars to promote affordable college access for students in Iredell County.”

The 2022 Mitchell-Crosby Scholarship is presented to graduating Iredell County Crosby Scholars to cover tuition, fees and books for full-time students pursuing a degree at Mitchell Community College. This scholarship was formed from a collaboration between Mitchell Community College and Iredell Crosby Scholars to promote college access and provide affordable opportunities for students to obtain educational credentials while also finding personal success in achieving their educational, personal and professional goals.