Mitchell BLET student dies in automobile crash; family establishes scholarship in his honor

A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.

Gavin Doyle Cox, 22, of Huntersville, will be remembered as his family decided to partner with Mitchell Community College to establish the Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship.

Cox was a graduate of East Carolina University, majoring in criminal justice and had attended middle and high school at Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville. He was currently enrolled in Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Mitchell Community College and was looking forward to a career in law enforcement. He aspired to give back to the community and form amazing bonds with his fellow officers and the citizens he served.

Cox left an everlasting impression on anyone he met. He will forever be remembered for his smile, his larger-than-life personality and his infectious energy. He is also known for being a hard-working individual and sometimes juggling three jobs at a time. He was an early entrepreneur, starting his own lawn business with his brothers when he was 10.

Gavin’s family has established the scholarship with the intent to support students pursuing a career in law enforcement. This scholarship will ensure Gavin’s legacy lives on as the Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship and will impact generations of students.

To donate to the scholarship, visit https://mitchellcc.edu/give-online. In the comments box, designate your gift to the Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship. Alternatively, checks can be written to Mitchell Community College. Add Gavin Cox BLET Scholarship to the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:

Advancement Office

Mitchell Community College

500 W. Broad St.

Statesville, NC 28677

For questions regarding donations, contact the Advancement office at 704-878-4321.