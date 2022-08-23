Mission Complete: Purple Heart Homes celebrates placing three veterans in houses

It was a busy day, but a rewarding one, for Purple Heart Homes on Tuesday as it celebrated not one, not two, but three homes for veterans in the area.

The day started in Taylorsville with one veteran moving in, and the day ended at Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville with a celebration of the other two homes.

In Statesville, it was a pair of tiny homes that are a part of Fifth Street Ministries’ Veterans Housing program. The homes serve as a step between its Iredell Veterans Transitional House and the veterans living independently outside of Fifth Street Ministries housing.

John Gallina, CEO, and co-founder of Purple Heart, was proud that Purple Heart Homes, Fifth Street Ministries, and their partners were able to bring the project to fruition.

“Every veteran’s life is important, being able to see them enjoy the freedoms they fought for and provided to us is really critical,” Gallina said. “Every veteran, no matter where they are at, needs the support of the community.

The two homes will go to Jimmy Rice, an Army veteran from 1978 to 1982, and Charles Hewitt, an Army veteran from 1970 to 1975.

For Galina, it was also important to see the project here in Statesville, where PHH is based.

“This is home; Statesville is my home. We do so many projects, all across the nation, sometimes I feel like we miss the opportunity to do work right here in Statesville. These are two more examples of the need that is right here at home. We don’t need to go around the world, we don’t have to go across the country, the need is all around us,” he said.

Gallina said the partnership with Fifth Street Ministries began before this or its veteran’s housing program began, but in time he and PHH saw a need for homes like these that provide a start to independent living.

For Fifth Street Ministries, the organization said the homes are an important part of the process of helping formerly homeless veterans become more self-sufficient

“These homes will allow veterans that have been homeless for an extended period of time to regain the skills and confidence to live on their own in housing,” Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries, said.

The homes are a two-year, rental-based transitional housing program where tenants will pay 30% of their income with a maximum of $400 per month. Along with the housing, Fifth Street makes sure the veterans receive intensive case management, budgeting assistance, educational opportunities, as needed, and life skills. Fifth Street said it also connects the veterans to other local resources to help them find success in housing.

This isn’t the end of the project as Fifth Street is clearing land and in discussions with PHH for the next phase. The organization said it is excited to continue the partnership and looks forward to announcing more information soon.

“This phase of the project is complete and we are so excited to finally have occupants living in both of the houses. We started discussions about 10 months ago and Purple Heart Homes has been an amazing partner throughout this entire process. We also received an outpouring of support from the local community, including PVAC and various local support,” Knapp said.

Some of that support comes from Food Lion in the form of a $200 gift card so the men can stock the pantries in their new homes.

“It’s a great cause; it’s for our veterans. They took care of us, and we need to take care of them,” Scott Helms, the store manager at Food Lion on East Broad Street, said. “Not a day goes by that we don’t owe them for the service they provided. We’re here for them and want to make sure they are taken care of.”

Sean Vissar, of the Home Depot Foundation, also spoke during the ceremony and said the organization was proud to be a part of the project.

Mission accomplished

Bill Rocap could celebrate on Tuesday as he moved into his own tiny home in Taylorsville after his journey with Purple Heart Homes began by chance in 2020.

His story, though, began when he left high school as he joined the Navy as soon as a draft letter showed up in his mailbox. He understood that despite his plans for college, it was his time to serve his country during the Vietnam War.

“Freedom is not free. Go visit (Arlington National) cemetery,” Rocap said in Purple Heart’s news release. “And you might leave with a small understanding of what freedom costs.”

He served for three years and came home with plans to return to college, but was involved in a collision where his motorcycle was struck by a car, leading to his leg being severed, an event that made his transition back to civilian life more difficult. While he worked in a number of fields and even started his own business, he faced a number of challenges.

Rocap had bought a storage shed to put on his property and planned to build a long-term house on the property. But what started as a temporary move into the shed turned into his primary residence for years due to financial insecurity, according to Purple Heart Homes.

But finally, in 2020, fate put him and PHH in the right place at the right time. During its Take That Hill 2020 fundraising event, cyclists raced on Barrett Mountain as part of the fundraiser. Rocap came down to see what was going on and met Brad Borders, the vice president of community outreach for Purple Heart Homes.

Reluctant at first, Rocap eventually agreed for Purple Heart Homes to build him an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant Veteran Tiny Home on his property. Purple Heart, along with support from the Home Depot Foundation and a variety of community partners were able to accomplish the mission.

When he visited the home earlier in the month, Rocap became emotional as he turned on his kitchen sink.

“I have not had a kitchen sink in 20-some-odd years. This is exciting. It’s huge! A real kitchen sink!” Rocap said, according to the news release.

Gallina said that moments like that, and the safety and support of homeownership for veterans, are why he started the company.

“This is why we started Purple Heart Homes: to assist veterans, like Seaman Bill Rocap, who served on the USS Strong during the Vietnam War. PHH aims to improve veterans’ quality of life by easing their day-to-day burdens,” he said.