Douglas Slater, 77, who was reported missing around 4:18 a.m., has been located, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.
alert breaking
Missing Mooresville man located
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Statesville’s downtown social district, The ‘Ville, will officially open on Friday.
Two men from Salisbury are facing charges after authorities said they discovered an illegal gambling operation Friday.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child po…
An upscale waterfront community was cited for more than a half-dozen violations by state environmental officials Wednesday and now faces multi…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…