 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing man, granddaugher returned home and are safe
0 comments
breaking

Missing man, granddaugher returned home and are safe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image001.png

The elderly man and his granddaughter, reported missing late this morning, are back home and are safe, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Ted Stokes Sr., 84, and his 10-year-old granddaughter, Azaria Shariel Stokes, were last seen in Lowell around 11 a.m. today. Stokes lives on Taylorsville Highway.

Campbell said he and his granddaughter returned home and the Silver Alert that was issued has been canceled.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert