Missing man, granddaugher returned home and are safe

The elderly man and his granddaughter, reported missing late this morning, are back home and are safe, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Ted Stokes Sr., 84, and his 10-year-old granddaughter, Azaria Shariel Stokes, were last seen in Lowell around 11 a.m. today. Stokes lives on Taylorsville Highway.

Campbell said he and his granddaughter returned home and the Silver Alert that was issued has been canceled.