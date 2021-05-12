 Skip to main content
Miss Statesville to perform at Gastonia block party to promote music therapy
Miss Statesville to perform at Gastonia block party to promote music therapy

The Treble Makers Music Therapy Clinic, 597 Separk Circle, Gastonia, will be holding a block party Saturday to promote the practice of music therapy and celebrate the grand opening of its new location. Miss Statesville, Melody Hager, will be a featured performer at this free public event.

Owner Jessica Gutierrez, MT-BC, said “The Treble Makers LLC provides music therapy services based out of the Gaston area. We work with children and adults of all abilities. We work to meet non-musical goals using music therapy interventions and experiences.”

The schedule of events is as follows:

10:30-11 a.m.: Live music with Miss Statesville and Michael Hager

11:15 a.m.: Free parent/child music session

11:45 a.m.: Lunch hour

1 p.m.: Community drum circle

1:30 p.m.: Closing music

Food trucks — The Wandering Cup Coffee, Wills Doggn It Deli and Market and Xcites Sweet Connections — will be at the event.

The Miss Statesville Scholarship Organization is a local competition for the Miss North Carolina and Miss America titles. Each candidate from the local to the national level must actively work within her community by promoting her own Social Impact Initiative. Hager’s SII is “Music Is Medicine: Music Therapy Matters” and has kept her busy lobbying lawmakers to pass legislation that makes music therapy a recognized and protected therapy in North Carolina.

“Supporting music therapists is my favorite part of my social impact initiative ‘Music is Medicine: Music Therapy Matters.’ I’m honored to be joining Jessica on this special day as we celebrate her success and educate our community about the healing benefits of music therapy,” Hager said.

“I am thrilled to share music with you all here in this new space full of spectacular energy and opportunities,” Gutierrez said.

