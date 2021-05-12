Miss Statesville to perform at Gastonia block party to promote music therapy

The Treble Makers Music Therapy Clinic, 597 Separk Circle, Gastonia, will be holding a block party Saturday to promote the practice of music therapy and celebrate the grand opening of its new location. Miss Statesville, Melody Hager, will be a featured performer at this free public event.

Owner Jessica Gutierrez, MT-BC, said “The Treble Makers LLC provides music therapy services based out of the Gaston area. We work with children and adults of all abilities. We work to meet non-musical goals using music therapy interventions and experiences.”

The schedule of events is as follows:

10:30-11 a.m.: Live music with Miss Statesville and Michael Hager

11:15 a.m.: Free parent/child music session

11:45 a.m.: Lunch hour

1 p.m.: Community drum circle

1:30 p.m.: Closing music

Food trucks — The Wandering Cup Coffee, Wills Doggn It Deli and Market and Xcites Sweet Connections — will be at the event.