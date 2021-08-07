 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miracle Tabernacle of Deliverance gives back to the community with school supplies, food, and words of encouragment
0 Comments
alert featured

Miracle Tabernacle of Deliverance gives back to the community with school supplies, food, and words of encouragment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The smiles on children’s faces as they picked up new backpacks and clothes for the new school year was a clear sign that Miracle Tabernacle of Deliverance’s community give-back event was well worth it on Saturday.

But it wasn’t just for children as clothes, shoes, and a meal of chicken, baked beans, mac and cheese, and bread was ready for anyone coming by the Family Dollar parking lot on Shelton Avenue on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re loving on some people and everybody’s got a word in their mouth to encourage somebody,” the Rev. Lonnie Harper said.

The church had gathered donations from the congregation while Harper said members of the church made additional donations to make sure they could prepare students for school while also offering prayer and encouragement to those who came by.

Harper said love and kindness were part of the church’s mission that day and quoted Jeremiah 31:3, which says “The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, “Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love; therefore with loving kindness have I drawn thee.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert