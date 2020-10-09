MINISTERING TO THE COMMUNITY: South River hands out food boxes as part of USDA's Farmers to Family Program

"And if you give yourself to the hungry And satisfy the desire of the afflicted, Then your light will rise in darkness And your gloom will become like midday," says Isaiah 58:10 in the Bible. Perhaps that's what pastor Chris Thompson had in mind as he partners with others for food giveaways this month at South River Baptist Church.

"We are privileged today to be a channel of blessing, to share with others how God has blessed us, and to help feed those that are hungry, encourage those that are living in despair, to say there is a God who is near and not far and you can trust in," Thompson said. "It's an exciting thing to meet people from all around the community and pray for their needs and remind them that they don't have to live in fear today, and we've been doing that here."

The church on South Chipley Ford Road partnered with the North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Food and Drug Administration's Farmers to Family Program to distribute 500 boxes of food and gallons of milk Thursday. Each box has 13 pounds of produce, meat, and dairy products. On Thursday there were 500 boxes packed to give away from 3-6 p.m. Thompson said next week they'll have 600 boxes to give out. Thompson said they plan to keep doing it every Thursday through the end of the month.