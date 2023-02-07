New year, new legislative session, and a few new committee assignments for Iredell County’s members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Rep. Grey Mills finds himself as the Election Law & Campaign Finance Reform chairman, Judiciary first vice chair, Alcoholic Beverage Control co-chair, as well as a member of Appropriations/Transportation, Energy & Public Utilities, Rules and Redistricting committees.

“The legislative session is off to a smooth start. I am extremely pleased with my committee assignments, and I am looking forward to working with all the members of the General Assembly as the session moves forward,” Mills said.

Rep. Jeff McNeely will chair the Agriculture and Transportation committees while serving on Appropriations, Appropriations – Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources, Environment and Oversight Reform.

“As an agri-businessman by trade I am excited to serve as chair of the Agriculture Committee,” said McNeely (R-Iredell). “I look forward to digging into legislation that will affect agriculture and transportation in our state.”

Sen. Vickie Sawyer will co-chair the Appropriations on the Department of Transportation Committee and the Transportation Committee, as well as serve on the Appropriations/Base Budget Commerce & Insurance, Finance Joint Commission on Governmental Operations and Rules & Operations of the Senate committees.

“It is a great honor to be appointed to these seven committees. I have a heart for transportation, and I look forward to the impact that I can make as chairman. I am thankful for the opportunity to utilize my knowledge in a way that is beneficial for my community,” Sawyer said.

Rep. Mitchell Setzer will chair the Ethics, Finance and Insurance committees and serve on Energy and Public Utilities, Health, Local Government, UNC Board of Governors Nominations and Unemployment Insurance committees.