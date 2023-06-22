On June 16, the eve of the start of two weeks of Camp Rainbow, Rainbow Kidz received an incredible gift.

On behalf of the Miller family and in memory of June P. Miller and Mary Claire Kyles, Mary Miller presented a generous donation to support Rainbow Kidz.

“My daughter was a beautiful ray of sunshine whose light was dimmed after she passed away from fentanyl poisoning. Many of the Rainbow Kidz participants have also experienced the loss of someone special to them due to substance abuse. I feel by honoring her memory, her light will continue to shine and help heal the hearts of these children. My mother lost her mother when she was 10 years old and had to raise her siblings. A program like this would have been amazing for her. It was also very important to my family that this gift supports children right here in Iredell County,” said Mary Miller.

Rainbow Kidz is the pediatric grief and bereavement program of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Rainbow Kidz provides in-school grief groups in all Iredell County schools and one-on-one counseling sessions. During the summer months, Rainbow Kidz offers two weeks of grief camp, Camp Rainbow, and grief groups at both the Boys & Girls Club and the Statesville Family YMCA. All of Rainbow Kidz services are provided at no cost.

“My heart is overflowing with excitement and so much gratitude with this amazing gift that will care for hundreds of Rainbow Kidz children and families. I thought so much of Mary’s mom, June, who loved to talk with me about the Rainbow Kidz program. What a beautiful way to carry on June’s legacy of love and support for grieving children. The Invisible String is powerful in our community!” said Leigh Ann Darty, director of Rainbow Kidz.

“The Rainbow Kidz program is an extraordinary service to our community, and this gift is a testament to their impact on the youth in need of grief support in Iredell County. I cannot begin to thank Mary, her mother, June, and the entire Miller family for this transformative gift that will allow us to serve more grieving children and teens. I am continually amazed at the support this community has for HPCIC and Rainbow Kidz,” said Mike Smith, president/CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.