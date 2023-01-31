Miles Atkins annouces he will seek re-election

Miles Atkins has announced that he will seek reelection as mayor of Mooresville in 2023.

Atkins’ announcement said he has been a committed public servant in Mooresville since being elected as an at-large commissioner in 2007, and then as mayor since 2011.

The following is from Atkins’ announcement:

Atkins said he understands the complexities of municipal governance and has leveraged his experience to be a strong voice in Raleigh and Washington for securing urgently needed funding for roads and infrastructure. Atkins has steadfastly been a mayor who represents all citizens of Mooresville and has continued to prioritize fiscal responsibility and government transparency, which has resulted in no increase in property taxes or utility rates since 2008, despite expanded amenities. Additionally, Atkins was instrumental in the sale of the financially draining MI-Connection.

During his tenure, he has personally championed a wealth of programs to address the increasing needs of a diverse community, including the Mooresville Youth Council, Veterans Benefits Assistance, Mayor’s Senior Roundtable, Council for Individuals with Disabilities, Community Needs Taskforce and the Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group. He has been a consistent activist for crucial social issues such as anti-bullying, substance misuse, affordable housing, accessible health care, child abuse and domestic violence. He implemented the annual Mooresville Veterans Celebration in 2015, which in its inaugural year, helped uncover more than $650K in retroactive benefits for local vets.

“I am passionate about the greater Mooresville community and believe we have made significant strides towards becoming a seamless town. A place where all citizens, in all neighborhoods, enjoy safe streets, reliable infrastructure, access to amenities, and more opportunities for a good quality of life. I have a proven record of positive changes resulting in a more connected, inclusive, and innovative Mooresville,” Atkins said.

“This past year was very rewarding seeing Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station 6 open along with the new Mooresville Police Department headquarters, the opening of the largest skatepark in the southeast along with a west-side library branch. These projects have all been in the works for several years, and the fruits of those labors finally came to reality in 2022.”

Atkins said he has also been a vocal supporter of restructured strategies on controlled growth. “We’ve faced some big challenges together as a community, and we need to implement a more intentional, proactive management strategy to contain the growth, and support planned development that provides significant community benefit and infrastructure improvements.

“I support putting a pause on proposed multi-family development that is just throwing more congestion into the mix while we update our Comprehensive Land Use Plan and evaluate any needed modifications to the Unified Development Ordinance.”

Traffic mitigation has been a tough issue for the town, despite Atkins and other elected officials persistently pushing the state to secure $850 million in desperately needed projects, only to see those promised improvements either delayed or withdrawn.

“We’ve had to take a lot of initiative in finding solutions for alleviating traffic issues,” Atkins said. “We are currently implementing the first phase of a Traffic Control Center to manage the signalization of lights to address the traffic and congestion problems we are experiencing at almost every major intersection throughout the town. While I strongly believe in tenaciously advocating to our state officials and NCDOT about the urgency of addressing infrastructure problems in our Town, we ultimately are at the mercy of their timeline. However, we continue to diligently work to address as many of the traffic issues as possible before we take on more growth.”

For additional information about Atkins and his bid for reelection, contact Atkins at atkins4mayor@gmail.com or visit MilesAtkins.com.

Filing for the 2023 Municipal Elections begins July 7. The election for Mooresville officials will be on Nov. 7.