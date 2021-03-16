Mildred Minor honored for her 48 years of service to the City of Statesville

Human Resources Director Mildred Minor is retiring this month following more than 48 years of public service with the City of Statesville.

Right out of college, Minor took a job in 1972 with the City’s Community Development Department as the assistant director and worked there until the program was abolished in 1983.

That’s when she was hired as the human resources director by then-City Manager Dale Emerson. Recently married and anxious to impress her new colleagues at her first department head meeting, Minor nervously introduced herself using her maiden name. “There I was trying to make a good first impression and I couldn’t even get my name right,” Minor recalls.

Working under eight different city managers and having numerous office locations, Minor has seen many changes in the city’s employee policies and processes. But through it all, “I’ve benefitted most from being able to make a difference in someone’s life. I have been able to sit down with employees and help them understand why things happened the way they happened. I have sat and listened and walked them through the different processes,” she explained. “It’s been very rewarding.”