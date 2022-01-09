Mike Smith named president/CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County has announced that Michael Smith has been appointed its president and CEO beginning this month.
He joins Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with extensive experience as a health care executive, including financial and operational expertise. He most recently served as the chief financial officer for Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was instrumental in launching its palliative care program.
“I’m very excited and honored to join this amazing team that is so dedicated to their community,” he said. “The past years have been challenging for everyone, but despite those challenges, HPCIC continues to adhere to their mission of honoring life by providing extraordinary care with compassion, comfort and dignity to our patients, families and communities. We will continue to use this as the foundation for every decision we make as an organization. I look forward to serving all the community’s patients and families in need.”
Smith is a North Carolina native who received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Appalachian State University. He later received his Master of Business Administration from Charleston Southern University and is a certified health care financial professional and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified.
Smith’s appointment is in conjunction with the retirement of Terri Phillips, who has served as the organizations president and CEO since 2007.
Over the last 14 years, Phillips has led Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County through tremendous growth and success, including earning consecutive years of the Hospice Honors Elite Award, accreditation of the Pathways Palliative Care Program, expansion of the Gordon Hospice House and the addition of the newly opened S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville.
“As this incredible chapter of my life ends, I am grateful to our staff, volunteers and community for the opportunity to serve as the CEO for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County since 2007,” Phillips said. “It has been my greatest honor to work with such an exceptionally dedicated group of health care professionals and see the impact of what it means to make a difference in the lives of so many people every single day. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and know HPCIC will continue to be an extraordinary provider of hospice and palliative care in the years to come.”
For information about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, call 704-873-4719 or visit hoic.org.