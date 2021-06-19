Migraines are more than just a headache

Most of us know at least one person who suffers from migraines. You’ve probably even heard someone use the terms “headache” and “migraine” interchangeably, but those with migraines know it is much more than a typical headache.

According to the American Migraine Foundation (AMF), migraines affect nearly 40 million men, women, and children nationwide. Despite this fact, people still inaccurately label a migraine as “just a headache.” Though migraine is the sixth most disabling illness in the world, migraine suffers are often overlooked.

Those who experience migraines know just how debilitating a migraine attack can be, oftentimes interfering with social activities, education, and work life.

During National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month, make an effort to learn more about migraines, recognize them as serious neurological diseases, and visit your healthcare provider if you believe you are experiencing migraines.

What are migraines?

Migraines are one of the more painful types of headache you can get. Migraines are neurological diseases, producing severe, throbbing head pain.

Migraines can affect anyone — men, women, and children. However, women generally experience migraines more than men.