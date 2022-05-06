Microburst damages homes, downs trees in Mooresville

Three homes in Mooresville were declared uninhabitable after damage caused by a sudden thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm, which passed over the area between 4 and 4:30 p.m., produced a microburst over an area just east of downtown Mooresville, toppling a handful of trees, scattering debris, and even being one of the causes of a traffic accident near Wiggins Road.

“The National Weather Service determined with radar data that there was no rotation in the storm,” Kent Greene, Iredell County director of emergency management, said. “By using doppler radar, they were able to determine that the microburst produced straight-line winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.”

According to the NWS, a microburst is caused by a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. In the upper levels of some storms, rain and hail is held in the air by updrafts, but when those become too weak to suspend the moisture, it is released to the surface all at once. The most extensive damage is focused near the epicenter of the microburst.

“Four homes in the area sustained pretty substantial damage from falling trees,” Greene said. “However, no one was injured and those that have been forced out of their homes have been taken in by nearby family and friends or provided with a hotel room by the Red Cross.”

Adding to the sudden strong winds, the amount of rain that fell in a short period of time softened the ground enough that large trees were completely uprooted by the microbursts.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the downed trees, the Mooresville Fire Department was able to rescue a dog that was trapped in the upper floors of a house on West McNeely Avenue when a tree collapsed onto the roof.

The microbursts also knocked out power to a large portion of the affected neighborhoods for nearly 12 hours, not being restored by Duke Energy until around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

More strong thunderstorms are in the forecast for the area on Friday afternoon.

“We just want everyone to be prepared and be on the lookout,” Greene said of Friday’s forecast. “Always stay away from downed power lines and report any damage to the proper authorities.”