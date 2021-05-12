MGSD board gets look at in-person summer school programs

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education was presented an overview of the in-person summer school programs to be offered to students beginning in early June during Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.

The district’s Summer Connection 2021 is offered to all students in grades K-12 but prioritizes those at-risk, said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction Scott Smith. The program will offer not just academic help but provide social and emotional lessons as well, Smith said. At-risk students in grades 7-12 are defined as students needing credit or grade requirements or attendance recovery, said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Instruction Todd Black.

As required by a new school extension program state law, school districts were directed to create an in-person summer school program meeting 150 hours or 30 instructional days and provide meals, transportation and physical activity, said Black. “We had to almost mirror what a normal school day would look like currently,” said Black. The district also had to notify parents about their child’s eligibility, he said.