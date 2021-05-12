MGSD board gets look at in-person summer school programs

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education was presented an overview of the in-person summer school programs to be offered to students beginning in early June during Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.
The district’s Summer Connection 2021 is offered to all students in grades K-12 but prioritizes those at-risk, said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction Scott Smith. The program will offer not just academic help but provide social and emotional lessons as well, Smith said. At-risk students in grades 7-12 are defined as students needing credit or grade requirements or attendance recovery, said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Instruction Todd Black.
As required by a new school extension program state law, school districts were directed to create an in-person summer school program meeting 150 hours or 30 instructional days and provide meals, transportation and physical activity, said Black. “We had to almost mirror what a normal school day would look like currently,” said Black. The district also had to notify parents about their child’s eligibility, he said.
MGSD’s Summer Connection sessions will run June 7 through July 15. Class will be held four days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for students in grades seven through 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for students in grades kindergarten through six. The last two weeks of the program will include transitioning into the next grade for students in milestone grades kindergarten, three, six and nine, Black said. Summer Connection will be offered at Rocky River Elementary School for elementary students, Mooresville Intermediate School for students in grades four through six , Mooresville Middle School for students in grades seven through eight and Mooresville High School for high school students.
In other business, the board:
Unanimously approved Chief Financial Officer Angela Davis’ recommendation to keep MGSD’s supplemental tax rate at 18.5 cents per $100 assessment.
Unanimously approved Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s recommendation to appoint George W. Brawley Jr. to another four-year term to the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees. Brawley has served on the board representing MGSD since 1985, Mauney said.
Recognized the Iredell County Health Department for its collaborative work with the school district during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mauney said Health Department Director Jane Hinson, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Samantha Moose, Public Information Officer Megan Redford and other department staff have been instrumental in helping the school district make informed decisions. “Having a partner such as the Iredell County Health Department during these difficult times has, at the very least, made it more manageable,” Mauney said.
Recognized Jennifer Readling, a cafeteria manager at Mooresville Intermediate School, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. “Jennifer’s positivity and creativity are a huge asset to our school nutrition program, our district and especially to the children and families that we serve,” said Mauney, reading from Readling’s nomination form submitted by Director of School Nutrition Kim McCall. “Thank you for brightening our days during this challenging year.”
Recognized Mooresville High School’s NAF Academy BlueSky10 team for the team’s successful launch April 28 of a drone carrying a cube satellite prototype to measure the effect of the town’s population growth on air quality, land use, and temperature. In December 2020, the MHS team was announced as one of five national finalists in the U.S. Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education Mission: CubeSat competition and received $5,000. The team is using the prize money to continue building the prototype in the second phase of the challenge.