MGSD Board approves three possible 21-22 calendars

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his report Tuesday, Mauney thanked the school nurses who have worked diligently during the pandemic and even over winter break to help staff members and students who have fallen ill. “Having experienced this firsthand now…their responsiveness and attention to detail and their guidance has been great,” Mauney said.

Since the last Board of Education meeting Dec. 8, 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, said Assistant Superintendent Human Resources Ingrid Medlock. That brings the total number of district staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 82 persons since the pandemic began last spring, Medlock said.

And, as of Tuesday, McLean said the school district has 209 quarantined individuals. Of those individuals, 142 of those are being quarantined due to being considered a close contact, 34 are symptomatic and 33 have tested positive, McLean said. “I know this is an all-time high for our positives, however, I do want to say, there is not internal spread and we are keeping our close contacts within the school setting to a minimum,” McLean said, crediting the Board of Education for making the decision to return to a hybrid-learning model to better enforce social distance students and teachers.