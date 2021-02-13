MGSD approves plan to allow sixth-12th grade students to return to in-person instruction

After a near five-hour public meeting Tuesday, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education approved a school reopening plan allowing students in grades sixth-12th to return to in-person instruction.

Beginning March 15, grades sixth-12th will shift from a fully virtual learning model to a five day-a-week hybrid model with both virtual instruction and face-to-face instruction in the school building.

But how often students will attend in-person instruction each week depends on the number of students who opt to return to school or opt to remain fully virtual for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year, Superintendent Stephen Mauney said. The district plans on emailing a commitment form to parents to determine who will return to in-person instruction and then using that data to determine how many days per week students can safely attend in person, he said.

This unanimous decision by the Board of Education comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged K-12 public schools to provide in-person learning earlier this month. Additionally, the North Carolina State Senate also recently introduced Senate Bill 37, a bill that if passed would require school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction for all K-12 public school students for the remainder of this academic year.