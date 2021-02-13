MGSD approves plan to allow sixth-12th grade students to return to in-person instruction

After a near five-hour public meeting Tuesday, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education approved a school reopening plan allowing students in grades sixth-12th to return to in-person instruction.
Beginning March 15, grades sixth-12th will shift from a fully virtual learning model to a five day-a-week hybrid model with both virtual instruction and face-to-face instruction in the school building.
But how often students will attend in-person instruction each week depends on the number of students who opt to return to school or opt to remain fully virtual for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year, Superintendent Stephen Mauney said. The district plans on emailing a commitment form to parents to determine who will return to in-person instruction and then using that data to determine how many days per week students can safely attend in person, he said.
This unanimous decision by the Board of Education comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged K-12 public schools to provide in-person learning earlier this month. Additionally, the North Carolina State Senate also recently introduced Senate Bill 37, a bill that if passed would require school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction for all K-12 public school students for the remainder of this academic year.
“For many, the lack of normal school has created many hardships for our students and their families,” said Mauney. “And for our staff and their families. There’s no denying that. Unfortunately, regardless of the option that we choose, we are not going to be able to fully meet the needs of every family and every child. It’s just not possible for us to do. However, that does not mean we do not need to do the best that we can and try to come up with a plan that best meets the needs.”
The board’s decision Tuesday does not change the learning plan for students in grades pre-K-five. These students will remain in the current Plan B hybrid model of combined virtual and in-person instruction. Mauney said he understood the concerns of some parents of elementary school-aged children who begged the board Tuesday to send their children back to school five days a week. Ultimately, Mauney said, the health-related risks were too great to return to five days a week in-person learning for K-3 students, citing district data that showed quarantine cases increased in the fall when these students attended in person every day without social distancing.
Within one month of sending the K-three students back five days a week, from Nov. 2-30, the district quarantined 508 pre-K-five students, quarantined 10 classrooms and closed South Elementary School due to exposures, Mauney said. Since the district reverted back to Plan B, the hybrid model, over a two-month period from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29, the district has quarantined 526 pre-K-five students, quarantined two classrooms and kept all schools open, Mauney said. “I do believe if we were to return to Plan A for our K-five based on our current data and our historical experience, I do believe there is a very strong likelihood we would have to adjust our plan yet again in some point in the fourth quarter,” Mauney said.
The current Iredell County percent positivity test rate is 13.4 percent, nearly three times the rate when elementary students went to Plan A in September, Mauney said. Additionally, most teachers have not yet been able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, he added.
Students in grades sixth-12th have not attended in-person instruction for nearly a year after the COVID-19 epidemic shut down schools across the country. State mandates have and continue to require six feet of social distancing for sixth-12th grade classrooms, Mauney said. Due to the high number of students and physical classroom sizes, MGSD administration haven’t been able to bring back these older students for in-person learning more than once a month on designated Wednesdays despite nearby school districts that have brought their students back in some capacity to in-person learning.
“It’s a numbers and a square footage issue,” said board member Kerry Pennell. “We have a lot of kids and not so much room.”
Seven parents spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, each asking the board to return their children to full-time school or request a better support system for students who may be quarantined.
Mom Heather Durkee said one of her children is struggling during virtual school and that one day per month of in-person school is not enough. “I really hope that while you’re going through all this you think about these older kids that don’t thrive in virtual,” said Durkee. “They need more help.”
Ashley Bogard, mom to three kids, asked the board to send students back to in-person learning. “They want to be in school,” said Bogard. “They don’t want to be a square on a screen.”
Here is the breakdown for the MGSD’s fourth quarter learning plan beginning March 15:
• The Mooresville Online Academy will continue through the end of the academic year unchanged.
• Pre-K-fifth grade students: No change from current plan. Hybrid model will remain two days in-person, socially-distanced learning with cohort; one virtual day and two days remote.
• Sixth grade students: Two days in-person, socially-distanced learning with cohort with school day running 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.; three days remote learning with synchronous instruction.
• Seventh-12th grade students: Students opting for in-person learning will be in the school building from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for one to three days per week based on cohort size. Those not attending in-person class will log in for live, synchronous learning with their in-person classes. After a certain amount of time, those at home will log off to continue work on their own while the second part of the period will be geared towards in-person instruction in the classroom.