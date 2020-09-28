MGSD approves in-person learning

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s recommendation Wednesday to return students in grades K-5 to in-person school five days a week beginning Oct. 19 under the state’s COVID-19 Plan A guidelines. The board’s decision also includes a yet-to-be-defined virtual provision for students who aren’t comfortable returning to in-person class and those who may be subject to quarantine at home.
The highly-anticipated news came at a specially-called Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center with more than 50 parents and district staff in attendance.
Students in grades 6-12 will continue instruction under Plan C, or virtual learning four days a week from home, with the potential for in-person support on Wednesdays and some after school extra-curricular activities Monday-Friday, said Scott Smith, assistant superintendent of elementary instruction.
Plan A is not currently an option for students in grades 6-12 based on state COVID-19 restrictions, Mauney said, explaining he had reached out to state officials to see if sixth grade could be included in the return to school plan but was told not at this time.
“I’m just really concerned that our hands are somewhat tied where sixth through 12th grade students are concerned,” said Board Member Debbie Marsh. “The one glimmer of hope is that the governor has announced he could be moving the state into phase three sometime in October so if that were the case, I would assume and hope he would also provide for Plan A options for the upper grades.”
Also returning to in-person school in the second quarter will be K-12 students with disabilities for at least two to four days a week based on a learning needs rubric, said Sandra Albert, district executive director for student services and exceptional children.
Smith said students in grades K-5 will return to school split into cohorts under a two-week staggered entry process to acclimate them to new COVID-19 protocols, routines and expectations with all K-5 students together in their classrooms by Nov. 2. The two-week staggered entry for students in grades K-5 running Oct. 19-30 will work this way:
• Students in grades K-3 will attend in-person class two days per week, have two days of at home independent work and have virtual instruction on Wednesdays through “WIN Wednesday.”
• Students in grades 4-5 will attend in-person classes one day per week, have three days of at home independent work and have virtual instruction on Wednesdays through “WIN Wednesday.”
Smith said teachers will not be able to teach virtual synchronous classes during this staggered re-entry two-week process because they will be “all hands on deck” at the schools implementing the new policies. Under the state’s Plan A guidelines, six feet of social distancing is recommended at schools but wearing a mask to class is required, school officials said Wednesday. All school buildings and buses will be disinfected regularly throughout the day and again at the end of each day and lunches will be eaten in the classroom, school officials said.
New MGSD COVID-19 protocols also include taking students’ temperatures prior to entering school buses and school buildings, district officials said. The district will provide bus transportation, per family request, for students in grades K-5, school officials said. However, a parent or guardian will be required to be present at the bus stop in the morning for these students and for K-3 students in the afternoon. That way, prior to entering the bus, if a student has a temperature, they can be sent home with their parent or guardian.
With the return to school comes the possibility of infection, school officials said, displaying several flow charts dictating the protocol to be followed when a student has a temperature, symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. “Your kids are likely going to have to quarantine at home at some point in time,” said board member Kerry Pennell.
Ten parents spoke during the public comment period before the board made its decision with most parents asking the board to send students back to in-person class. “My boys need an in-person option,” said Holly Davis, explaining she was relieved to see EC students and students with IEPs, or individualized education plan, are returning to class.
Mom Laura Ervin, with two children currently enrolled in MGSD schools, sobbed as she described the frustrations of virtual school. “It has been a long nine weeks in our home….our children are struggling,” Ervin said.
But dad James Young expressed concern over sending his daughter, who is high-risk, back to school. Young asked the board to offer a virtual option for those students like his daughter who can’t go back to in-person classes.
Mom Shawn Hall, parent to a MGSD high school student and a third grade student, said she was disappointed Plan C wasn’t going to be continued as cold and flu season approached. “No child should have to be put at risk,” Hall said.
Board members examined three other options Wednesday involving hybrid in-person and virtual learning from home plans but expressed concern over the amount of remote learning days and asynchronous instruction the students would face. “If synchronous outweighs asynchronous, this is not right for those children,” said Pennell, the only board member with children currently attending school in the MGSD.
Pennell also said she worried for the children who would be left unattended at home without enough supervision to complete their asynchronous lessons if the board voted to support the other options. “The asynchronous work is such a struggle for each of these families, with people at home, with people not at home, I believe we have to try,” Pennell said. “We owe it to these children to try.”
“Obviously, my thought is how can we get as many students back in school as safely as possible and eventually get to the point where we get everybody back at school?” said Board Member Leon Pridgen.
The board later voted on Mauney’s recommendation to approve sending the younger children back to in-person school with sixth grade students and the secondary level remaining in virtual learning.
