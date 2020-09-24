MGSD approves in-person learning for grades K-5 beginning Oct. 19

But dad James Young expressed concern over sending his daughter, who is high-risk, back to school. Young asked the board to offer a virtual option for those students like his daughter who can’t go back to in-person classes.

Mom Shawn Hall, parent to a MGSD high school student and a third grade student, said she was disappointed Plan C wasn’t going to be continued as cold and flu season approached. “No child should have to be put at risk,” Hall said.

Board members examined three other options Wednesday involving hybrid in-person and virtual learning from home plans but expressed concern over the amount of remote learning days and asynchronous instruction the students would face. “If synchronous outweighs asynchronous, this is not right for those children,” said Pennell, the only board member with children currently attending school in the MGSD.

Pennell also said she worried for the children who would be left unattended at home without enough supervision to complete their asynchronous lessons if the board voted to support the other options. “The asynchronous work is such a struggle for each of these families, with people at home, with people not at home, I believe we have to try,” Pennell said. “We owe it to these children to try.”